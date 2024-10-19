Embrace the season at Reeves-Reed Arboretum’s Celebrate Fall Festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves-Reed Arboretum, 165 Hobart Ave., Summit, will be hosting its annual family-friendly autumn festival “Celebrate Fall” on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s festival promises exciting activities, seasonal treats and entertainment for all ages as Reeves-Reed celebrates 50 years as a public arboretum, historic garden, and educational resource.

The day’s activities will include:

• fall-themed games, crafts, activities, a story trail and chalk maze;

• pumpkin patch and spooky trail – children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes;

• meet the goats grazing in the glacial bowl;

• Tenafly Nature Center presentations in the outdoor Amphitheater;

• Wisner House Art Exhibition, Susan Darwin’s Location Series – The New Jersey Paintings;

• photo opportunities throughout the beautiful gardens and woodland trails;

• 50/50 anniversary raffle and 50th anniversary merch sale; and

• market and food vendors for fall treats and more.

“Our festival is all about bringing the community together to celebrate the beauty and warmth of the season and to celebrate nature,” said Jackie Kondel, executive director of Reeves-Reed Arboretum. “Whether you’re coming to enjoy the crisp autumn air, try delicious seasonal treats, or simply spend time with loved ones, ‘Celebrate Fall’ has something for everyone and we hope it will be a day where families can make lasting memories here at the Arboretum.”

Tickets for Reeves-Reed Arboretum members and children younger than 3 are free. Tickets for non-members are $10 per person. This event has timed entry at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., so be sure to register for the entry time you prefer, as changes will be based on availability.

For tickets and more information, visit reeves-reedarboretum.org or follow Reeves-Reed Arboretum on Instagram and Facebook @reevesreedarboretum.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler