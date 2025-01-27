Elvis Tribute Artist brings “A Big Hunk O’ Love’ to Union’s library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Ruben Castillo is a multi-award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist.

When Castillo performs, if you close your eyes, you could swear you’re hearing Elvis. But what he brings to libraries and educational institutions is extra special. He uses what he calls “The Power of ‘E’” to entertain, educate and engage audiences. The program is called “Elvistory.”

The series is broken up in parts from the 1950s until Elvis Presley’s death in 1977. He recently presented “The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll: 1957 to 1959” at the Union Public Library, 1060 Stuyvesant Ave., Union.

While Castillo’s wife, Particia, runs the sound, Castillo, who is dressed as Elvis, gives a musical history lesson with songs in between, in accordance with the era he features.

It was a full house at the library, as many patrons anticipated the show – and lesson. Sally Straus, a lifelong Union resident, said she met Elvis when she saw him perform in Las Vegas. “I enjoyed the show so much,” she said. “He was an icon for his time.”

Straus’s favorite Elvis songs are “Love Me Tender” and “Hound Dog.”

Teri Rothenberg, of Union, called Elvis Presley “an originator.” She said, “I love his music. He became an icon of rock and roll.” Her favorite Elvis song is “I Can’t Help Falling in Love with You.”

Castillo opened the show with “Jailhouse Rock,” which came out in 1957. He then spoke about what was going on at the time in news and pop culture. This was when Elvis purchased Graceland, a mansion on a 13.8-acre estate, for $102,500.

Songs he performed from 1957 included, “All Shook Up,” “Teddy Bear,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Treat Me Nice.”

Castillo reacted heavily with the audience and had them laughing and cheering. He captured Presley’s true essence by joking around and flirting with the ladies. He also gave out teddy bears to the women.

During the show, Castillo asked Elvis trivia questions. Those who answered correctly received Elvis bookmarkers.

Next was the year 1958, when Elvis Presley was called to join the Army. This was the year his mother, Glady Presley, passed away. “Elvis was greatly affected by his mother’s death,” said Castillo. “He got special leave to bury his mother.”

Castillo then beautifully performed “Loving You” followed by “King Creole” which he said was Elvis’s favorite movie.

“He got to be with legit stars like Walter Matthaeu and Carolyn Jones,” said Castillo.

The last year covered in this portion of the series was 1959. “We became 50 states,” said Castillo. “Hawaii became the 50th state.”

It was also the year that Buddy Holly, Big Bopper and Richie Valens died in a plane crash. “Buddy Holly’s wife was informed on television and suffered a miscarriage,” said Castillo. “Now families are informed before the news is released to the press.”

The last two songs Castillo performed were “Trouble” and “A Big Hunk O’ Love.”

His performance as Elvis was extremely well received and library patrons lined up to meet him afterwards.

Elvistory will be coming to the Kenilworth Public Library, 548 Boulevard, Kenilworth, on May 15, June 5, Aug. 5 and Dec. 4.

To learn more about Elvistory, visit: https://www.elvistory.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta