Elks have a heart at the Valentines for Veterans program

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Elks No. 2006 Youth Activities Committee recently hosted a Valentines for Veterans program at the Cranford Elks Lodge. Families made Valentine’s Day cards, which were delivered to the Menlo Park Veterans Home in time for Valentine’s Day.

Melissa Hoffman, the Cranford Elks Youth Activities chairperson, said, “This is our second year making Valentine’s Day hearts for veterans. It’s a chance for adults and kids to get together and explore their creativity.”

Rocco DiPiano is a veteran who served from 1997 to 2002 and is also a member of the Elks. “As Elks, we support all our veterans, show guys we love them and care for them,” he said.

Peggy Staba is an Elks member and on the Veteran’s Committee. She has a lot of family members in service. She said, “I think it’s great. It’s good for people to come out. It means a lot for veterans to receive the cards. It brightens their day.”

Sue Kenny is an Elks member. She said, “Anything the Elks do for the vets, I just love! It’s amazing how much they do for special needs children.”

Susan Noon, of Cranford, said she was just there to participate. “I’m in a military family,” she said.

Brady Booth is a member of the Elks. He was there with his 4-year-old daughter, Violet. He said, “We support veterans in our family. We try to stay involved, make veterans happy.”

Jessie Gaeta, a swimmer in the Special Olympics, was there with her mom, Eileen Gaeta. Eileen was born and raised in Cranford. Her parents celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary at the Elks Club. “Dad was an Elk. Dad was in service for a short period of time. He’s 95 now,” she said. “Arts and crafts is great and I want to support veterans. I have a nephew in service.”

Janine Buck was in the Army and mentioned that when she goes to the Veteran’s Home in Menlo Park, she sees the cards that were made in the waiting room.

Her husband, Bill Cruz, was in the Navy. He said, “It’s great the kids are doing this for the vets. It’s uplifting seeing these children involved.”

His son, Jason Cruz, said, “It’s a unique community opportunity to show vets love. My father and stepmother are vets.”

Lana McGee was there with her 8-year-old granddaughter, Lana. “It’s a beautiful day for people to come together,” said McGee. “Let them (the veterans) know they’re not forgotten. I want her (her granddaughter) to know about veterans. Her grandparents are vets.”

Visit Cranford Elks on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/cranford.elks.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta