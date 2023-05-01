Union County Savings Bank appoints new member to board of directors

ELIZABETH, NJ — Union County Savings Bank, a 139-year-old community bank, recently appointed Kelly Watson to its board of directors. Watson currently serves as a vice president and senior partner at IBM Consulting, a position she has had since 2021.

Prior to her role at IBM, Watson served as the senior adviser for sector development to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. In 2019, Kelly retired from KPMG LLP, where she had roles of increasing responsibility and leadership, including serving a five-year term on the accounting firm’s board of directors. She served as lead director of the board in her final year on the board.

“I’ve known Kelly for 30 years and have always admired her integrity and professionalism,” said Joseph Yewaisis, Union County Savings Bank chairperson and CEO. “Her knowledge of risk, compliance and governance will be a valuable asset to UCSB as we move into the future.”