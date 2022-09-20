Trinitas Regional Medical Center earns national award for promoting organ and tissue donation

ELIZABETH, NJ — Trinitas Regional Medical Center has been honored with the 2022 Workplace Partnership for Life Platinum Award for its organ and tissue donation awareness program from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Platinum Award is the highest accolade granted by HRSA to hospitals that promote organ and tissue donation in their community and hospital. Trinitas coordinates its outreach efforts with NJ Sharing Network, the nonprofit organization responsible for the recovery and placement of donated organs and tissue in the Garden State.

The recognition is part of HRSA’s Workplace Partnership for Life initiative, launched in August 2014, which connects organ and tissue donation organizations with hospitals to create ongoing awareness and registry campaigns to educate team members, patients, visitors and community members.

“We are proud to be recognized by HRSA for our ongoing partnership with NJ Sharing Network to save and enhance lives through organ donation and transplantation,” said Gary S. Horan, a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and president/chief executive officer of Trinitas. “There are nearly 4,000 New Jersey residents currently waiting for a life-saving transplant. We must continue to raise awareness of this critical issue and remind our community that registering as an organ and tissue donor can help bring the gift of life to others.”

Throughout the past year, Trinitas conducted multiple awareness and registry activities to encourage new donor registrations. Activities included both in-person and online campaigns to reach internal and external audiences, and the annual donor memorial service including a flag display in honor of the donors in the Trinitas lobby. A donor registration day resulted in 50 people to become registered organ donors.

“Trinitas and our hospital partners are vital to our life-saving mission,” said Alyssa D’Addio, vice president of Hospital and Community Services at NJ Sharing Network. “We have been fortunate to work with Trinitas’ dedicated team members. They are great advocates and have shown passion and energy in educating others about the power of donation and transplantation.”

According to United Network for Organ Sharing, there are more than 100,000 Americans waiting for a life-saving transplant. One organ and tissue donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of more than 75 others. To learn more, get involved, or register as an organ and tissue donor, visit njsharingnetwork.org.

Photo Courtesy of Gary Mignone