President and CEO of Trinitas Regional Medical Center to retire

ELIZABETH, NJ — Gary S. Horan will be retiring from his position as president and CEO of Trinitas Regional Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, effective Friday, April 14.

“Gary Horan has been an exemplary leader in our industry for decades, and we have been indeed fortunate to have him drive the significant success of Trinitas Regional Medical Center for more than 21 years,” said Mark E. Manigan, president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health. “We are grateful for his vision and abiding commitment to the community, particularly during the unprecedented challenges we faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also a critical guiding force for the recent successful integration of Trinitas into the RWJBH family in 2021. We wish him much happiness in the years to come.”

Horan first joined TRMC in 2001. From 1990 to 2001, Horan served as president and CEO of Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center in the Bronx. Previously, he served as vice president of hospital operations for New York University Medical Center. In that post, he was the chief administrative officer of the hospitals at NYU and the Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine. Prior to this experience, he served as executive vice president of St. Vincent’s Medical Center of New York and senior vice president of St. Vincent’s Hospital and Medical Center of New York.

“Gary Horan has demonstrated over the last 21 years that he is a superb leader who developed his staff and created a team atmosphere that has enabled Trinitas to become the outstanding hospital that it is, serving the needs of people in the greater Union County region,” said Victor M. Richel, chairperson of the board of trustees of Trinitas Regional Medical Center. “As chairman of the Trinitas board of trustees, I have had the privilege of working closely with Gary and thank him for all his contributions to our patients and employees.”

