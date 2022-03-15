NJ Sharing Network honors the memory of all organ donor heroes

ELIZABETH, NJ — Dr. Samuel L. Kountz, a black kidney transplantation surgeon, is honored and remembered during Black History Month and throughout the year for his pioneering work, research, discoveries and inventions in renal science. In 1961, Kountz performed the first successful transplant between humans who were not identical twins. He and a team of researchers developed the prototype for a kidney perfusion machine that is now standard equipment in hospitals and research laboratories around the world.

In the Garden State, NJ Sharing Network joins in the celebration of Black History Month by sharing inspirational stories of local organ and tissue donor heroes and their families. According to United Network for Organ Sharing, nearly 4,000 New Jersey residents are waiting for a life-saving transplant, and 67 percent are people of color. Just one organ and tissue donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of more than 75 people.

“Each year in New Jersey, thousands of lives are saved and enhanced through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Clearly, this is something to celebrate. However, there is an urgent need to raise awareness of organ and tissue donation to help save more lives in our diverse communities of New Jersey,” said Joe Roth, president and chief executive officer of NJ Sharing Network. “Although organs are not matched according to race and ethnicity, and people of different races frequently match one another, all individuals waiting for an organ transplant will have a better chance of receiving one if there are large numbers of donors from multicultural communities.”

A kid at heart, forever a hero

Maurice Murchison, 47, of Elizabeth, was the kind of person that everyone wanted to be around. His playful personality and hearty laugh would instantly brighten a room. On Nov. 16, 2020, Murchison tragically passed away following a stroke.

Murchison had registered as an organ and tissue donor. His kidneys and lungs were successfully transplanted to save lives, and his liver and pancreas were donated for clinical research. His tissue donations will also enhance the lives of more than 75 others.

“Maurice’s legacy will live on forever. He exemplified the giving spirit that exists in our diverse communities throughout New Jersey,” said Roth. “Our NJ Sharing Network family celebrates and honors Maurice and all donor heroes for their selfless decision to save and enhance the lives of countless others who now have more holidays, birthdays and special moments to share with their loved ones.”

A lifelong Elizabeth resident, Murchison will be remembered for the joy he brought to others and for his simple love of being with his family. He especially enjoyed playing video games and challenging his nine nieces and nephews, to show them that, despite his age, he was the top gamer in the family.

“Maurice … was definitely a kid at heart all the way,” said Marcia McGowan, Murchison’s sister. “He had great charisma and everyone seemed to connect with Maurice. He had an amazing ability to enjoy the little things in life.”

When Murchison passed away at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, the medical team notified his family that he was a registered organ and tissue donor.

“We were not aware that Maurice was a registered donor until we were told at the hospital,” said McGowan. “My father was definitely a bit hesitant and unsure at first. But then I spoke with my dad to explain that Maurice was doing a good deed to leave a legacy and let someone else live on. We are thankful that NJ Sharing Network was there for us and continues to honor and remember Maurice and his legacy.”

The family understood that Maurice’s decision was just another way for him to show his compassion for others.

“We can all help someone else, and that’s what Maurice would have wanted,” said McGowan. “That day, we were all reminded to give our blessings to someone else. Checking that box to be an organ donor gives hope to someone that needs another chance to live life to its fullest.”

McGowan also points out another important way that her brother has forever touched the lives of those around him. “It was funny to hear how many of our friends admitted that they never really thought about organ donation until Maurice passed,” said McGowan. “I had several family members and friends come up to me and say, ‘Hey, that’s the right thing to do — I am going to change my license to be an organ donor.’ Maurice has shown others what a beautiful thing it is to give another person a chance to live.”

To register as an organ and tissue donor, visit www.njsharingnetwork.org.

Photo Courtesy of NJ Sharing Network