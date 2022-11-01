Golf Classic provides $100,000 of support to St. Joseph Social Service Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

FAIR LAWN, NJ — Columbia Bank is supporting St. Joseph Social Service Center by raising $100,000 at its 34th annual Golf Classic to benefit the nonprofit. Every year, St. Joseph Social Service Center serves more than 2,500 children and adults in need, including those who are homeless, throughout Elizabeth and the surrounding communities.

On Monday, Oct. 17, 132 golfers participated in the annual fundraiser at Hackensack Golf Club in Emerson. “Our annual Golf Classic is one of the many ways we are able to bring clients, coworkers and our communities together to support a meaningful cause,” said Thomas J. Kemly, president and chief executive officer of Columbia Bank. “Please join me in thanking all of our participants, sponsors and, most importantly, St. Joseph Social Service Center, for their dedication to families and children across the state.”

Photos Courtesy of Columbia Bank