Gateway Family YMCA named top non-profit for 2023

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA was named as a top NJ non-profit organization in the NJBIZ Business of the Year 2023 category for Non-Profit Business of the Year, 101+ Employees. The Business of the Year awards recognize the state’s most dynamic businesses and business leaders for outstanding accomplishments in helping the state’s business community grow and prosper.

Winners of the annual awards are chosen by an independent panel of judges and finalists were recognized during an in-person awards ceremony at The Doubletree by Hilton Somerset.

“We are honored to be celebrated as a finalist for the second year in a row and recognized for the support we provide for all,” said Melynda A. Disla, president/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “My vision is for our Y to continue to be the safe place in the community for all and a strong leader in community growth, service, equity, program and digital innovation.”

As a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening community in 17 neighborhoods in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County, the Gateway Family YMCA provides housing and social services in Elizabeth and Plainfield and WISE Community Services and supportive housing. Each evening, the Gateway Family YMCA supports more than 300 individuals, families and veterans in YMCA residential housing programs and 18,500 individuals and families in YMCA programming through six YMCA branches.

The Gateway Family YMCA takes on challenges such as homelessness and hunger, child care for working families, academic learning loss and achievement gap, childhood obesity, social isolation, drowning prevention, chronic disease management and specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“With a focus on equitable access to programs and services, The Gateway Family YMCA provides financial assistance to the community, ensuring that everyone has access to the programs and services to achieve their goals and thrive,” said Rodger D. Koerber, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“Community partners and local donors ensure that financial assistance is available to those in need through the YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign,” added Colleen A. Clayton, chief membership and development officer.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton