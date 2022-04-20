Elizabethtown Gas supports expansion with $10,000 donation

ELIZABETH, NJ — Elizabethtown Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, is donating $10,000 to help the Trinitas Foundation expand Trinitas Regional Medical Center’s Dual Diagnosis Inpatient Unit.

Trinitas is the only hospital in New Jersey that provides inpatient psychiatric care for children and adults who suffer from both intellectual/developmental disabilities and a severe mental illness, or DDMI, also known as dual diagnosis. To better serve this population, Trinitas is raising funds to more than double the capacity of its DDMI unit.

“The work Trinitas is doing to help improve the quality of life for those with disabilities and severe mental illness is not only necessary but truly inspiring. We’re more than happy to help the medical center expand their services with our donation,” said Christie McMullen, president and chief operating officer of Elizabethtown Gas.

Thanks to a $500,000 dollar-for-dollar matching grant program, which Trinitas received from the Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey, Elizabethtown Gas’ $10,000 donation will help Trinitas secure an additional $10,000 as well.

