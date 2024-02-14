Elizabeth Coalition to House the Homeless’s Service Fair draws large crowd

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ELIZABETH, NJ — The Elizabeth Coalition to House the Homeless’s annual Service Fair hosted 35 nonprofit social service and health agencies and attracted more than 150 attendees, including five who were homeless, to the Mickey Walker Center on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The Service Fair showcases support sources readily available for community residents, such as legal aid from Central Jersey Legal Services, drug prevention information from Prevention Links, and shelter information from Union County Social Services. In addition, attendees were given opportunities to have free hearing, eyesight and blood pressure screenings, as well as COVID-19 and flu vaccines. Barbers were even standing by to provide haircuts.

“This was one of our most successful service fairs – it went very smoothly thanks to everyone who participated,” Executive Director Linda Flores-Tober said. “Overall, the community was able to come together and have a great day learning about service and health.”

Each person received a new backpack with essential care supplies such as snacks, bathroom items and water bottles. The attendees could also choose a new coat and winter supplies so necessary to stay warm.

“The entire Elizabeth Coalition staff came together to make sure everything was prepared and accounted for on the day of the event,” Flores-Tober said. “The Elizabeth Coalition would like to thank everyone who took the time to volunteer! Special thanks to Assemblywoman Annette Quijano for sending her team and donating refreshments for the day. They were joined by many amazing volunteers, such as the students from Hillside High School, who not only donated their time, but collected and distributed personal care kits to the individuals as they entered the center. The coalition would also like to thank the Mickey Walker Center for allowing us to use their space and being so kind in accommodating us.”

Photos Courtesy of Madison Bruch