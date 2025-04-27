Economic development, the borough of Roselle – 130 years and stronger

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — As the borough of Roselle celebrates 130 years since its incorporation, the administrations’ economic development plans are enriching the quality of life for residents.

“There’s such a rich history in Roselle, best known as the first town lighted by Edison’s lightbulb,” said Mayor Donald Shaw. “Now we are shining a light of progress on the quality of life for Roselle residents. We know redevelopment and a family-friendly downtown have been top priorities for this community. Now our residents can see these changes taking place throughout the borough.”

The re-opening of the $17 million library in fall of 2024 was a major milestone for the borough. Now in 2025, Roselle residents are seeing the future take shape in real time. New development is underway on the First Avenue and St. Georges Avenue corridors. New construction will include luxury and affordable residential living spaces along with an IHOP which is also set to open on St. Georges Avenue.

Roselle has also secured a $2 million federal grant allocated to the revitalization of Chestnut Street. This will deliver significant enhancements to downtown, including modernized facades and new businesses that will add to the borough’s charm. New residential development is also underway on Locust Street, near First Avenue.

Roselle begins work on a highly anticipated $1 million youth center this year. This new facility will provide valuable recreation space for the borough’s youth. Thanks to a partnership with NJ Division of Transportation, idle freight railroad tracks are being replaced with a bike/walking trail, which will stretch from the Cranford border to Linden – adding 1.9 miles of valuable green space.

The administration has been equally committed to enhancing local parks, such as First Avenue’s Home Terrace Park which recently underwent significant improvements. This focus continues in 2025, with redevelopment to Warren Street Park, which is set to re-open this summer and serve the special needs community.

Councilwoman at Large Denise Wilkerson notes, “Roselle has long been a beacon of light, as the first city in the world lit by electricity. Now we are continuing to shine through our work in economic development. We are so proud of the work we are doing to revitalize Roselle.”

Photos Courtesy of Artie Smallwood