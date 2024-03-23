Easter Egg Hunt in the pool at the new Cranford YMCA

CRANFORD, NJ — Visit the Easter Bunny and swim for Easter eggs in the pool on Saturday, March 23, at the new Cranford YMCA, 401 Centennial Ave., Cranford. The event is open to the community and geared toward families with children ages 2-7.

Participants choose a 30-minute session between 2 and 3:30 p.m. to splash around and collect as many Easter eggs in the pool as they can. Whoever collects the most eggs in each session will win a prize. A parent or guardian must accompany their child in the pool if they are younger than the age of 6 or unable to swim independently.

Register online or in person at the Westfield Area YMCA Main Facility or Cranford YMCA. Proceeds benefit the Y’s Annual Support Campaign, which ensures that no one who lives or works in Cranford, Garwood, Mountainside or Westfield and is experiencing a bona fide financial hardship is denied the opportunity to participate at the Y.

Photo Courtesy of Kristy Cerini