Earth Day Project at Valley Road School

CLARK, NJ — Third-grade students in Juliana Cannata’s class at Valley Road Elementary School recently spent time learning about Earth Day, discussing how to help protect the planet and working with partners on a variety of related activities. Building on these conversations, students used their creativity and STEAM-related skills during break to design and construct robots out of recyclable materials. Each student wrote a descriptive paragraph explaining how their robot helps the Earth and highlighting its special abilities.

According to Cannata, “Students had a blast not only building their own robots, but also exploring and admiring the creative ideas their classmates came up with. We received lots of positive feedback from teachers and students.”

One of the students said, “This engaging project supported environmental awareness, collaboration, critical thinking and writing development in a fun and meaningful way.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski