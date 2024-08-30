Drop-In for volleyball, pickleball and basketball at Cranford Recreation Center

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Recreation Center at 375 Centennial Ave. offers drop-in days for volleyball, pickleball and basketball. Remaining summer schedule is as follows:

Drop-In Volleyball, open to all ages 14-plus. The upcoming date is Friday, Aug. 30, from 7 to 10 p.m. Fall drop in volleyball begins Friday, Sept. 20, through Friday, Nov. 22, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Drop-In Pickleball, open to all ages – ages 14 and younger must have adult supervision. Upcoming dates are Friday, Aug. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to noon. Also, daily drop-in pickleball is available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drop-In Basketball, open to all ages – ages 14 and younger must have adult supervision. Upcoming dates are Friday, Aug. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Drop-in programs are $10 for Cranford residents and $15 for non-residents of Cranford. Payment can be made at the Recreation Center when you come in. Credit and cash are accepted. Hours of drop-in programs are subject to change.

All programs listed are at the Cranford Recreation Center, 375 Centennial Ave. Parking is available in the upper parking lot at Centennial Avenue pool on Pat Fossella Street. For more information and updates, visit www.cranfordrecreation.org and the Cranford Parks and Recreation Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Cranford Recreation Center is a 19,000 square-foot multi-sports facility. A list of activities provided can be found online at www.cranfordrecreation.org and is also available to rent to local sports groups and for parties. For details, call 908-324-4433.