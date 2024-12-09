Driving literacy: Young minds are fueled with 3,000 books

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — On Tuesday, Nov. 26, School No. 8 buzzed with excitement as Bell Mitsubishi delivered an extraordinary gift: 3,000 books donated to Linden Public Schools.

This initiative, led by Bell Mitsubishi marketing team member and proud Linden parent, Merril Hyman, showcased how community partnerships can spark imagination and learning.

Hyman, whose sons Mateo and Merrick attend School No. 8, spearheaded the book drive with the support of Bell Mitsubishi customers as part of the dealership’s commitment to giving back. Located in nearby Rahway, Bell Mitsubishi has been a staple in the community since 1988, fostering connections beyond its automotive business.

A pep rally for reading

The announcement unfolded in a lively, pep rally-style celebration in the school cafeteria. Approximately 125 first and second-grade students, their teachers and Principal Michelle Rodriguez cheered as the donation was revealed.

Joining the festivities were Superintendent Atiya Perkins, Assistant Superintendent Annabel Louis and District Business Administrator John A. Serapiglia, who praised the event as a milestone in fostering a love of reading and community connection.

“Books are extraordinary tools,” Perkins told the cheering crowd. “They are keys that unlock your imagination and allow you to travel anywhere in the world, all from right here in Linden.”

Perkins tied the donation to the spirit of Thanksgiving, encouraging gratitude. “As we move into Thanksgiving week, I want to remind all of you to pause and reflect on what we’re thankful for. Today, we are thankful for this generous gift, for the partnership between Bell Mitsubishi and our schools, and most importantly, for you – our students.”

The vision behind the drive

For Merril Hyman, the book drive was a personal mission rooted in his family’s belief in the transformative power of reading.

“My wife and I have always encouraged our boys to read—not just for homework, but as a way to explore the world,” Hyman said. “When Principal Rodriguez mentioned that some students didn’t have books to take home, we knew we had to step in and help. It’s not about seeing something and saying something. It’s about seeing something and doing something.”

Hyman described the overwhelming response to the drive. “We asked attendees at our Halloween event to bring a book as their contribution and they delivered – over 3,000 books were donated. It’s an amazing feeling to know these books will spark creativity and imagination in so many young minds.”

“Books are powerful tools,” he added. “They allow you to acquire knowledge, dream big and open doors to a brighter future. At Bell Mitsubishi, we are committed to making an impact not just in Linden but eventually across New Jersey and beyond.”

A principal’s pride

Principal Michelle Rodriguez expressed deep appreciation for Hyman and Bell Mitsubishi, emphasizing the impact the donation would have on students districtwide.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Mateo and Merrick, Mr. Hyman’s sons, here in our school community,” Rodriguez said, as the two boys beamed with pride. “And we are equally fortunate for the generosity of their father and Bell Mitsubishi, a local company deeply committed to education.”

She highlighted how the books would benefit not only students at School No. 8, but all elementary schools in Linden. “This is a moment for us to express our gratitude and recognize the power of reading to change lives.”

Students dive into the world of books

After the announcement, students eagerly browsed tables filled with books of various genres and topics. Teachers, administrators and Hyman himself helped the young readers select titles that captured their interest.

“If it’s not the perfect book for you right now,” Rodriguez told the students, “don’t worry – you can swap it later. We have plenty to go around!”

A message from the mayor

Though Mayor Derek Armstead was unable to attend, Perkins shared his message with the crowd.

“Our mayor wanted me to let you know how much he loves visiting this school and spending time with you,” she said. “He looks forward to coming back soon to read one of these donated books with you. He sends his congratulations and appreciation to everyone involved.”

A heartfelt thanks

The event concluded with a special presentation. Students presented Hyman and Bell Mitsubishi with a banner signed by every student in attendance, filled with heartfelt messages of thanks.

“Thank you so much for these books!” one student exclaimed. “I can’t wait to pick one and start reading!”

Building a brighter future

The book donation event underscored the power of partnerships between schools, families, and businesses. It highlighted Linden Public Schools’ dedication to enriching opportunities for students while showcasing Bell Mitsubishi’s ongoing commitment to community involvement.

As Perkins aptly concluded, “This is a celebration not just of books, but of the possibilities they bring. Together, we’re building a brighter future, one book at a time.”

Photos Courtesy of Michael A. Wattkis