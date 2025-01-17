Downtown Cranford’s Souperhero Stroll returns

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — The annual Downtown Cranford Souperhero Stroll will be returning on Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 19. You’re invited to stroll through Downtown Cranford to view the life-size superhero balloon sculptures by Dream Factory Balloons while sampling delicious soups offered by local restaurants. You can order your tickets at https://downtowncranford.org/events/.

One ticket is needed for each soup tasting participant. Children are encouraged to dress up in superhero costumes or wear their favorite capes. This event will take place, rain, snow or shine. The event is sponsored by Downtown Cranford with proceeds benefiting Cranford High School’s Class of 2025 Project Graduation. There are no refunds.

Canned soup will be collected to donate to local food banks, in partnership with the Cranford Clergy Council and Interfaith Committee. Any donation is welcomed and it can be brought to registration the day of the event.

Photos Courtesy of Michelle Stavrou