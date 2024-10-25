Downtown Cranford’s 17th annual Scarecrow Stroll is nothing to be scared about

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — More than 100 scarecrows are drawing attention to Cranford’s downtown area.

But this is nothing new. It’s been going on for 17 years!

Scarecrows are created by local residents, businesses, organizations, schools and families. Many have Halloween themes, but there are some that have powerful implications, such as Girl Scout Troop 40103’s creation, “How we want to help like Taylor.” A scarecrow likeness of Taylor Swift sits on a haystack with positive communications scrawled on a message board behind her, such as “If you see people hurt, help” and “Pick up trash.”

Then there’s a bull scarecrow named Ricardo, holding a sign “Vote for Ricardo.” Ricardo was found and rescued in December 2023. He was assumed to have escaped from a slaughterhouse. He now resides at Skyland Sanctuary & Rescue in Wantage.

And “Spook the Stigma!” a scarecrow pharmacist bringing attention to mental health.

The idea of a Scarecrow Stroll began when Township Commissioner Kathleen Miller Prunty thought of it as an idea to bring people to come downtown, according to Michelle Stavrou, Social Media coordinator for Downtown Cranford.

People have created the scarecrows at home and then taken them to Cranford, but Stavrou says a lot of them assemble when they get to Cranford. The scarecrows can be seen throughout downtown. “Start by the gazebo, walk down North Union, do a loop,” said Stavrou.

Scarecrows can also be voted for online. There are four categories: 12 and under, adults/families, schools/organizations and Cranford businesses. The voting is now closed, but the scarecrows will remain up until Halloween and then taken down the following weekend.

“We have a number of people who return every year; the same creators,” said Stavrou. “The main thing is that we love to see people take part more than once. When they come back again and again, it’s a lovely thing to see.”

Lindsey Oddi, of Cranford, said, “They’re incredible. My niece loves it!”

Karter Dinkelacker, bakery assistant of Papa Ganache, said they didn’t put a scarecrow up this year because they’ve been super busy for Rosh Hashanah. Nevertheless, he said, “It’s always a treat.”

Jason Sanchez, who co-owns Savor Snack Shop with his wife, Michele Santo, said, “As a business owner, the scarecrows are picking up in walking traffic, a positive thing for the business area. Cranford is happening this month.”

Witch Baby has a scarecrow called Queen of Wands in front of their business. Cashier Scarlet Barton said, “I think it’s awesome. I think the kids love it, too. It’s a good way for the community to get to know the business owners.”

“I’ve been framed” is a scarecrow of a skeleton holding a painting of the Mona Lisa, with her face cut out so people can put their faces in the painting. It’s in front of The Artistic Framer and was designed by the owner Stefanie Lalor and a friend.

“It’s cool to see how the scarecrows evolved over the years. We’re happy to be a part of it,” said Marty Weinberg, design consultant at The Artistic Framer.

