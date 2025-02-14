Downtown Cranford hosts 2025’s Galentine’s Sweetheart Walk

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Valentine’s Day is not just for lovers; it’s for good friends and family, too!

Galentine’s Day is a global holiday that celebrates women’s friendship, typically marked as Feb. 13, but it can be observed any day. Downtown Cranford’s Galentine’s Sweetheart Walk was celebrated recently, with friends and families gathering for a fun afternoon of shopping, sweets and treats. Participants received a treat box and a passport to pick up sweet treats at 12 participating businesses in town.

Lindsay Clark, of Downtown Cranford, was checking people in at Martin Jewelers. She said, “Everyone who comes in is so excited. Someone from Toms River came in. It’s a well-loved event.”

Kim Capece, one of the owners of Augusta Mae Boutique, said, “Caren (Demyen) and Michelle (Stavrou) do a fabulous job. They choose the right events to bring people together. We meet new people in town and out of town.”

Amanda Sanabria, owner of Lily & Sparrow, was giving out chocolate bonbons to visitors. She said, “It’s a nice day out to treat each other, for women and friends to get together and celebrate friendship.”

Seulgi Lee, owner of Little Baby, was giving Rice Krispie treats to customers. “Girls come and they spend time together,” she said.

Michele Santo, co-owner of Savor Snack Shop, said, “Galentine’s Day is a chance to honor your female friends and family members who get you better than anyone else. Women need a community of women to thrive. They help each other feel understood, empowered and just let their hair down every once in a while. It’s so healing.”

Elaine Moffett, owner of Periwinkles Fine Gifts, was offering a 15% discount “to spark excitement of this wonderful program Karen puts together.”

Shoppers Laura Rifkin, of Sparta, and Eva DeAngelis, of Cranford, were participating in the Galentine’s Sweetheart Walk for the second time. “It’s a sisterly thing,” said Rifkin.

“A wonderful time to get together with women in my life that I care about and a great opportunity to explore Cranford,” said DeAngelis.

Christina Ferretti, a shopper from Cranford, said, “It’s great. Good friends and chocolate.”

Mary Kate Santulli, owner of The Curious Heart Apothecary & Spiritual Center, said Galentine’s Day is about “celebrating your besties.”

Sophia Banos, an employee at Witch Baby, was handing out chocolate-covered pretzels with hearts to customers. To her, Galentine’s Day meant “just being with friends, sharing with girls. Love is about relationships outside of romantic relationships.”

Anya McRant, who was visiting from North Carolina, said, “I love how calm and nice the town is. It’s comfortable to be here. It looks like a Hallmark card.” As for Galentine’s Day, McRant says, “Go for it. Any time to celebrate self-love or love with friends, anything that fills your heart.”

Other Cranford businesses that participated in the 2025 Galentine’s Sweetheart Walk were Cake Artist Cafe, Delice Macarons New Jersey, Hickory and Hill General Store. and Sweet n Fancy Emporium.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta