Doggy Dip event to be at Summit Family Aquatic Center on Sept. 21

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Department of Community Programs has announced its annual Doggy Dip event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Summit Family Aquatic Center, located at 100 Ashwood Ave. The event is open to Summit residents and non-residents.

The fee to attend is $5 per dog for Summit residents and $10 per dog for non-residents. Small and medium dogs – less than 40 pounds – can swim from 10 to 10:45 a.m. There will be two swimming sessions for large dogs – 40 pounds and more – from 11 to 11:45 a.m. and noon to 12:45 p.m. A maximum of 40 dogs in each group will be allowed.

Interested participants should register online with a credit card prior to the event. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows and can pay with cash only. All participants will be required to sign a waiver during the online registration process.

All dogs must be accompanied by at least one owner who is 18 years of age or older. Dogs must be six months of age or older, current on all vaccinations and have a valid license tag. Only dogs will be permitted to swim during this event.

For more information, visit www.summitcommunityprograms.com or call the Department of Community Programs at 908-277-2932.

