‘Diversion’ is a medical thrill that is sure to captivate

UNION, NJ — Premiere Stages, the professional theater company in residence at Kean University, is now presenting, “Diversion,” the final play of its season. This is the story of four ICU nurses, three women and one man, in a hospital’s intensive care unit; their supervisor and a data specialist. Drugs have gone missing or been diverted and the work of the data specialist will be used to underpin an investigation. So “Diversion” is something of a detective story. But to leave it at that is to short-change an effective play about caring workplace relationships among medical professionals who have problems of their own, in dire situations where a real danger is their own “moral injury” – making decisions that may determine who will live or die.

At the outset, when the unit is informed that drugs are missing and the nurses are prime suspects, there is protestation: The last time drugs disappeared, a doctor was the culprit. So, we have a culture of medics walking a line between being Florence Nightingales or patients themselves. “Medice, cura te ipsum” is in the dialogue – “physician, heal thyself.” When dealing with pain, drugs can tempt anyone.

There is one stage set, a brightly lit staff room on the corridor of a ward. It is very effective because, right off, it tells you hospital pressure is unremitting and, also, in this case, personnel are under the microscope. Another thing about a hospital set and a delight to discover is that, because of their responsibilities, the playwright can have characters enter and exit realistically at any time. The show is 90 minutes, with no intermission or attention lapses.

The cast is exquisite and the characters are clear-cut. There is Amy, played by DeAnna Lenhart, the no-nonsense, longest-tenured nurse with high concern for the unit. Michelle Liu Coughlin plays Jo, the data specialist. A failed pediatric oncology nurse, she’s a little scary, but only because of her job. Her entrance on New Year’s Eve is memorable. Lucas Iverson plays Mike, the only male cast, and he is perfect; a great comedic sense. Playwright Scott Organ, in a talkback, said he had planned on an all-female cast, but decided to have one male. Good decision. Edie Salas Miller plays Mandy, the sleepy, novice nurse who reveals hidden wisdom by play’s end. Dani Nelson plays softhearted Emilia, considered the best nurse in the unit; the most self-sacrificing. Jeaniene Green is Bess, the unit supervisor. When she makes her first entrance to confront the nurses about the drug issue, even before her first line, she is absolutely three-dimensional. You know this woman.

The play was directed by John Wooten, who must use a tuning fork, because the show is pitch-perfect and the details in an action are always essential. But certainly the actors deserve credit here, too. Wooten is also the producing artistic director for Premiere Stages. Lighting was by Zack Gage; scenic design was by Bethanie Wampol Watson.

“Diversion” runs until Sunday, Sept. 22, Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. A Friday, Sept. 20, 2 p.m. performance has been added. For reservations, call 908-737-7469 or go to premierestagesatkean.com.

Photo Courtesy of Mike Peters