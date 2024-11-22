District hosts supply drive to help North Carolina victims of Hurricane Helene

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The Clark Public School District recently came together for a great cause – to help those families in North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene. Led by district occupational therapist Michelle Burdo, the supply drive gathered a wide range of essential items, including baby bottles, diapers, blankets, formula, first aid kits, flashlights, cleaning supplies, baby wipes, toiletries, canned goods and non-perishable food items.

Donations were collected in the main foyer of each school, where Clark Public School District staff Alessandra Bonacchi, Jessica Kyle, Elisa O’Neill, Meghan Ryan, Sue Hamilton, Lauren Fernandes and Sarah Badillo generously volunteered their time and energy to organize the efforts at each of their schools.

In total, Burdo made three full car trips to deliver the donations to the drop-off site at Union County Public Safety Building, which was filled to capacity with the generosity of the community.

The drive far exceeded expectations. Burdo said, “I am truly amazed by the incredible response from our town to support those affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. Our community came together so quickly and, day after day, the donation bins were filled to the brim. It was inspiring to witness such generosity and unity in action.”

The collection concluded on Thursday, Oct. 31. A trucking company transported a large portion of the supplies to North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 26. The remaining donations, including clothing such as socks, sweatshirts, cold-weather gear and pajamas, along with other essential items, will be personally delivered by Burdo and her spouse on Monday, Nov. 18. They will bring these items to a homeless shelter in Hospitality House located in Boone, North Carolina, where they will be distributed to those in need who were affected by the hurricane.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski