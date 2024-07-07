Distinguished Honor Roll Luncheon hosted at Kumpf Middle School

CLARK, NJ — The following eighth-grade students were honored at the Carl H. Kumpf Middle School Distinguished Honor Roll Luncheon on Thursday, June 6, at the school: Christopher Brand, Emmerson Cantor, Olivia Catarino, Eeshan Dixit, Isabella Godesky, Giuliana Hamm, Mason Immella, Cole Linken, Mia Liu, Olivia Lombardi, Vincent Motsay, Kevin O’Neill, Kyle Oliveira, Stephen Ortiz, Evangelia Papadakis, Morgan Pettenato, Isabella Reyes, Margaret Rua, Brais Santos, Juliet Spond, Emma Takacs and Nicole Zdeb.

Superintendent Edward Grande, Principal Rick Delmonaco, Assistant Principal Amanda Clarke, administrators, parents and students were all in attendance.

The eighth-grade students who were honored all achieved Principal’s List or Honor Roll every marking period while at Kumpf. Grande and Delmonaco congratulated the students on their achievements. Each student received a certificate.

Delmonaco said, “Congratulations to all the students for being recognized for this achievement. It is extremely difficult to make the Honor Roll or Principal’s List every marking period and these students have achieved this goal.”

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski