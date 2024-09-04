Disability Pride Month celebrated with first-ever flag-raising ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Inroads To Opportunities, a Union County-based non-profit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities, celebrated its first-ever flag-raising ceremony in honor of Disability Pride Month at Roselle Borough Hall.

Disability Pride Month celebrates people with disabilities, their identities, their culture and their contributions to society. July marked the anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26, 1990.

The flag raising took place at Borough Hall, 210 Chestnut St., Roselle.

In her address, Linda Galarreta, intake and community engagement counselor at Inroads to Opportunities, said, “The flag’s five colors represent different types of disabilities: Red represents physical disabilities, gold represents neurodivergence, white represents invisible and undiagnosed disabilities, blue represents psychiatric disabilities and green represents sensory disabilities.”

She added “Let’s unite as a community and never let those with disabilities feel like they are in isolation nor alone.”

Roselle Mayor Donald A. Shaw was in attendance, alongside Councilwoman at Large Denise Wilkerson.

Photos Courtesy of Amy Delman