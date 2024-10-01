Dip, dip, hooray! Annual Doggy Dip is a splashing success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Dogs of all breeds and sizes were keeping cool at the pool.

The Summit Department of Community Programs recently hosted its annual Doggy Dip at Summit’s Family Aquatic Center on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event was open to Summit residents and non-residents.

Gretchen Masterfano, program coordinator at Summit Family Aquatic Center, said, “This is my favorite day here.”

“We look forward to this every year,” said Moncy Ye, who was there with her goldendoodle, Romeo. “He loves to swim.”

Lauren Park, of Madison, was there with her cavapoo, Archie. She said, “He’s a year old. I always wanted to take him swimming. This is amazing. He’s loving it.” My daughter loves it too!”

Stacey and Matt Berger, of Summit, also have a cavapoo. Their pup is named Milo. “Oh, my goodness, it feels like doggie heaven on earth,” said Stacey. “It’s the most ‘pup-ular’ event in town. Milo’s happy. I love Summit. I belong to the Aquatic Center.”

Ajay and Meka Shroff were there with their daughter, Callie, and their cavapoo, Oakley. “Our experience is something new,” said Meka. Two-year-old Oakley was never in a pool before, but he was really enjoying himself.”

Jenn Giusto and Annie Ryan were there with Coconut, Giusto’s bulldog. Coconut loves to swim, to see other dogs.

Jeff Gerson, from Chatham, was there with his mini-golden retriever, Hudson. He said he liked that dogs have visiting time with other dogs.

Vlad Branovich, of Rochelle Park, came with a friend from Elmwood Park and her chocolate Labrador retriever rescue, Chloe.

Since this event only happens once a year, Branovich took Chloe to dog swims in other towns. He missed the Cranford and Secaucus events, but went to Totowa and other pouch plunges in New Jersey.

However, Chloe was hesitant to go in the pool by herself. She wanted Branovich to take a dip with her. “She won’t go in without me going in,” he said.

Josh and Shana Rahn, of New Providence, were there with their flatfoot retriever chow chow named Cash, who loves swimming.

“I love seeing my dog happy,” said Shana.

“It’s a cleaner source than going to a river,” said Josh.

Marissa Cummo, of Bloomfield, came with her goldendoodle, Miles. “It makes you smile,” she said. “I love seeing dogs run around at the end of the summer. We come every year.”

Visit the Summit Community Programs at: https://summitcommunityprograms.com/.