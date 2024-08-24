Deadline given for voter registration

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The voter registration deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 28, for the 10th Congressional District Special Primary Election on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The state is hosting a special election in the 10th Congressional District to fill the vacancy created by the death of Congressman Donald Payne.

The 10th Congressional District includes Cranford; Garwood; Hillside; Kenilworth; parts of Linden, including Ward 1, Ward 3 –Districts 1 and 4 – Ward 4, Ward 5, Ward 8, Ward 9 and Ward 10; Roselle; Roselle Park; and Union.

The Union County Board of Elections office is open Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to accept voter registration forms. On Wednesday, Aug. 28, voter registration deadline, the Board of Elections Office will remain open until 9 p.m. to receive forms, according to a press release from The Union County Board of Elections.

Municipal Clerk offices can also provide and accept voter registration forms.

Voter registration forms in both English and Spanish can also be downloaded from the Union County Board of Elections website at //ucnj.org/boe/voter-registration-information. Be sure to print and sign the form before returning.

To register online, eligible residents should visit: //voter.svrs.nj.gov/register and follow the Online Voter Registration instructions. Your County Commissioner of Registration will notify you if your application is accepted. If it is not accepted, you will be notified on how to complete and/or correct the application.

You can register to vote if:

• you are a United States citizen;

• you will be 18 years old by the next election;

• you will be a resident of the state and county for 30 days before the election; and

• you are not currently serving a sentence because of a felony conviction.

As of March 17, 2020, persons currently on parole or probation are entitled to vote.

To receive a voter registration form by mail, call the Board of Elections at 908-527-4123.

LaMonica McIver, a Democrat and president of the Newark City Council, is facing Carmen Bucco, a Republican in the race. Bucco, a Nutley native, owns Bucco Couture.

The winner will serve a three-month term that ends when the new Congress is sworn in during January. The winner of November’s general election will serve a full term in Congress.