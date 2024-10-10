David Brearley Middle High School’s Hispanic Heritage Night celebrates learning and unity

KENILWORTH, NJ — Students and the Kenilworth community will come together to explore the cultures of Spanish-speaking countries at David Brearley Middle High School’s Hispanic Heritage Night on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the school’s cafeteria and courtyard.

On this night, students will be cultural ambassadors and present key facts about a variety of countries to the guests. This year’s theme will feature Hispanic athletes and their significant contributions to sports. More than 400 guests are expected to attend.

It is a night of learning and unity, but also celebration – so arrive with an empty stomach and a favorite pair of dancing shoes. Savor the flavors of Hispanic cuisine by sampling tacos, empanadas, Pernil – Puerto Rican roasted pork shoulder, rice and beans and much more, then show off those dancing skills to the tunes of a live band.

“The true beauty of Hispanic Heritage Night lies in the collaborative effort that makes it all possible,” said Alejandro Mejia, the Spanish teacher at David Brearley Middle High School. “It’s inspiring to see so many people come together to enhance our school’s cultural climate and celebrate our diverse heritage. The event not only highlights the richness of Hispanic culture but also fosters a stronger sense of community within our school.”

Mejia plays a vital role in the school’s Hispanic Heritage Night, which began four years ago. With the help of Superintendent Jeremy Davies – then David Brearley’s principal – and a dedicated committee of colleagues, the event has grown more successful each year.

“We wanted to create an event where students and families could meaningfully celebrate their Hispanic cultures,” said Davies. “It is wonderful to see how it has grown to become a well-known, fun and educational event for all.”

