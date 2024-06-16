David Brearley High School names valedictorian and salutatorian

KENILWORTH, NJ — Academic achievements, a deep commitment to community service and leadership skills are a few qualities David Brearley High School students Nand Shah and Dennis Shestak share. These qualities, along with an admirable work ethic, have earned the two seniors the honor of being the school’s Class of 2024 valedictorian and salutatorian.

Shah, named valedictorian after recording the highest grade-point average in his graduating class, said he is thrilled to receive this title and is grateful for the support of his family, friends and teachers throughout his high school education.

“The most important thing students can do while in school is to work hard,” said Shah. “Finish your assignments and find time to study. Realize what your goal is and continue to work toward it; don’t let anything prevent you from doing this.”

Shah has participated in Brearley’s Scholars Academy, earned high honor roll and academic achievement awards and is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. He also is the president of the student council, co-editor of the school’s newspaper Bear Print, a member of the marching band, and founder and captain of the Robotics Club, where he created a robotics student scholarship. Shah has served on the principal advisory council and as a liaison for the board of education.

Shah also spends time helping others. He volunteers as a peer tutor and is a member of Bears that Care, a community-focused volunteer group.

Shah is an inspiration to his younger brother, Ved Shah, who earned the highest GPA in eighth grade and is recognized as David Brearley Middle School’s top student this year.

After graduation, Shah plans to attend Mercer University and study to become a mechanical engineer.

Shestak, whose second-highest GPA earned him the title of salutatorian, is also a member of Scholars Academy and the National Honor Society. He has continuously earned high honor roll and ABC awards, and is an inspiration to his peers.

“My advice to those entering high school is to step outside of your comfort zone and reach out to others,” said Shestak. “Talking to others expands your knowledge. By helping them, you are learning more, too.”

Shestak is the lead electrical engineer for the Robotics Club, a band member and a participant of the senior quartet. Outside of school, he has worked in the quality control department at a local medical lab.

Shestak plans to attend the New Jersey Institute of Technology and study to become an electrical engineer.

David Brearley High School’s Class of 2024 will graduate on Tuesday, June 18.

Photo Courtesy of Candy Szymczak