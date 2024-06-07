David Brearley, Arthur L. Johnson softball teams win sectional titles

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Winning four games in a row is never an easy task.

To do it in state tournament play is that much more challenging.

The David Brearley High School Bears of Kenilworth and the Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusaders of Clark were both solid teams heading into their sectional playoffs. Both softball squads were underdogs, however, in terms of having a chance at real success.

No one predicted that the Bears and the Crusaders would be hoisting trophies after four wins each. In improbable fashion, both No. 3 seeds did just that.

David Brearley came back from a three-run deficit and ended up scoring the winning runs in extra innings in the top of the eighth to shock top-seeded and two-time defending champion Weehawken High School, 5-3, in the North 2, Group 1 final on Saturday, June 1, at the high school in Hudson County, right before the Lincoln Tunnel entrance into Manhattan. David Brearley scored the game’s final five runs.

Arthur L. Johnson, on the same day at its home field in Clark, also saved its best for last. The Crusaders managed to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh to stun Delran High School, 4-3, in the Central Jersey, Group 2 final.

On account of those incredible, late-inning comebacks, Union County was able to produce two softball sectional state champions on the same day.

Weehawken scored a run in the first and two more in the second to take a 3-0 lead against David Brearley. The Bears were able to tie the game at 3-3 with their first three runs in the six. David Brearley held Weehawken scoreless in the bottom of the sixth and again in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings.

David Brearley received two hits from junior Valentina Capra, freshman Gia Pirozzi and sophomore Amber Zawacki. Francesca Licata, a senior, scored twice, while Capra, senior Leah Sims and Zawacki scored once.

Pirozzi tossed a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking none.

Arthur L. Johnson sophomore Elizabeth Fitzharris provided the game-winning RBI hit that sent the Crusaders to their championship.

Banging out two hits each for Arthur L. Johnson were seniors Krista LaBianca and Lacy Vill and one each for Fitzharris, freshman Cassie Conforti and senior Shannon Lancellotti. Scoring the runs were Lancellotti twice and LaBianca and Vill.

Conforti hurled a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.

Both David Brearley and Arthur L. Johnson were scheduled to play in their group semifinal contests on Tuesday, June 4. The Bears were at North 1, Group 1 champion Cedar Grove High School and the Crusaders were to host South Jersey, Group 2 champ Gloucester City High School.

The group finals are scheduled to be played Friday, June 7, at Ivy Hill Park in South Orange.

David Brearley Bears (16-11, 7-1 UCC-Mountain Division champs)

Head coach: Amy Efchak

First sectional title since 2005 when Efchak just began coaching Bears.

2023: 2-15 and 1-9 in the UCC’s Watchung Division. Bears dropped down to the Mountain Division this year and ended up winning it.

David Brearley won 14 more games than last year going into Group 1 semifinals.

North 2, Group 1 sectional state champions

David Brearley Bears were the No. 3 seed.

• Wednesday, May 22, first round: beat 14th-seeded Belvidere High School, 11-1

• Tuesday, May 28, quarterfinals: beat sixth-seeded Roselle Park High School, 3-0

• Thursday, May 30, semifinals: won at second-seeded Glen Ridge High School, 8-1

• Saturday, June 1, final: won at top-seeded and two-time defending champion Weehawken High School by the score of 5-3 in eight innings, coming back from a 3-0 deficit.

• Tuesday, June 4, Group 1 semifinals: played at North 1, Group 1 champ Cedar Grove High School

• Friday, June 7, Group 1 final: scheduled to be played at Ivy Hill Park in South Orange

Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders (20-11, 4-6 for 4th in UCC-Watchung Division)

Head coach: Chris Di Nucci

2023: 17-8 and 6-6 in UCC’s Watchung Division

2022: 12-10 and 4-5 in UCC’s Watchung Division

Central Jersey, Group 2 sectional state champions

Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders were the No. 3 seed.

• Wednesday, May 22, first round: beat 14th-seeded Delaware Valley High School, 10-0

• Tuesday, May 28, quarterfinals: beat 11th-seeded Manasquan High School, 6-4

• Thursday, May 30, semifinals: won at second-seeded Governor Livingston High School, 5-2

• Saturday, June 1, final: beat fifth-seeded Delran High School, 4-3, in come-from-behind, bottom of the seventh, walk-off fashion.

Spotswood was the top seed.

• Tuesday, June 4, Group 2 semifinals: scheduled to host South Jersey champ Gloucester

• Friday, June 7, Group 2 final: scheduled to be played at Ivy Hill Park in South Orange