Dance, art and mental health in ‘Healing Stage Workshops’

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County residents participated in four groundbreaking workshops. The “Healing Stage Workshops” are a part of Project BrOKen’s efforts to use arts engagement to explore mental health, disabilities and neurodivergence.

Collectively, Project BrOKen is a climactic, transformative and evocative curation of workshops, dances, resource fairs and expressive art experiences depicting mental health, addiction and disabilities. The initial project was expanded to provide these customized workshops for youth and adults.

The “Healing Stage Workshops” were created by Plainfield resident María Daniel of iDance Ministry and were offered throughout Union County. Workshop locations include Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, a middle school in Elizabeth and the Plainfield Performing Arts Center. iDance incorporated dance, movement, improv, music, props, theater – in some settings – and expressive art experiences as a vehicle to explore mental health and wellness. The combined results speak for themselves.

After attending the Healing Stage Workshops, Scotch Plains and Plainfield residents reported the following in their post-workshop surveys:

100% of the participants said they would recommend the workshop to improve mental health.

Collectively, workshop participants from all locations reported less anxiety, a reduction in stress, that they felt more relaxed and learned new coping skills for stress and anxiety.

Results from the workshops reported the following:

• 100% reported the following workshop reduced stress and anxiety;

• 100% reported the workshop helped their mood and emotional well-being;

• 100% reported the workshop gave them a sense of community and social support;

• 100% reported the workshop boosted self-esteem and confidence;

• 100% reported the workshop helped them cope with negative emotions; and

• 100% reported a positive impact of the workshop on their mental health.

The canvas art created by some of the participants depicted Alzheimer’s, anxiety, depression and hope, healing and recovery.

Workshop participants ranged in age from 9 to 81 and included residents of all abilities.

The workshops were funded in part by iDance Ministry and the HEART Grant of Union County.

A special thank you is owed to the city of Plainfield, Mayor Adrian O. Mapp, Sharon McGuire and Erica Brown of the Plainfield Performing Arts Center, Dr. Joan Mast – superintendent of the Scotch Plains–Fanwood District, the Scotch Plains–Fanwood Board of Education, Tracy C. Monteiro – supervisor of Visual and Performing Arts in Elizabeth – and Mayor Losardo of Scotch Plains, initial partner of Project BrOKen.

For more information about Project BrOKen, email María Daniel at [email protected].

Photos Courtesy of María Daniel