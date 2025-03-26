Daffodil Days Festival to feature more than 50,000 blooming daffodils

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Spring’s most anticipated celebration is back. Reeves-Reed Arboretum invites visitors to experience the magic of its Daffodil Day Festival on Sunday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a beloved community tradition that showcases one of the largest daffodil collections in New Jersey. With over 50,000 daffodils in bloom, the Arboretum’s stunning Daffodil Bowl will transform into a golden sea of color, providing the perfect backdrop for a fun-filled day of spring festivities.

Beyond the breathtaking floral display, attendees can enjoy spring-themed games and crafts, story and history trails, music, delicious food, market vendors and a chance to visit the current art exhibit, Gardens on the Hill. A highlight for all ages, the Green Goats will be visiting from Rhinebeck, delighting visitors with their charm and friendly antics.

“This festival is a true celebration of spring and community,” said Jackie Kondel, executive director of Reeves-Reed Arboretum. “Each year, families, friends and neighbors come together to enjoy the beauty of nature, making lasting memories and taking part in this wonderful tradition. We are thrilled to welcome everyone back for another unforgettable day surrounded by thousands of blooming daffodils.”

Can’t make it on April 13? Celebrate Daffodil Days in early April. For those unable to attend the festival, Daffodil Days run from April 1 to 15, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding April 13. Stroll through the arboretum’s historic gardens at your own pace and soak in the beauty of more than 50,000 daffodils in full bloom.

To support the ongoing preservation of the iconic Daffodil Bowl, an entry fee of $10 per person will be collected during Daffodil Days. This ticket includes access to the Daffodil Bowl, the arboretum’s scenic grounds and the Wisner House art exhibit – open Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except when closed for private events. Reeves-Reed Arboretum members and children under 10 enjoy free admission.

Event and ticket details

Daffodil Day Festival: Sunday, April 13

Member Price: Free | Non-Member Price: $15

Entry Times: 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.

Advanced ticket purchase is required due to the popularity of this event; no walk-ins.

Daffodil Days: April 1-15 – excludes April 13

Member Price: Free | Non-Member Price: $10

Advance registration is recommended during this busy season.

Reeves-Reed Arboretum extends its deepest gratitude to The Oldendorp Group, the title sponsor of this year’s Daffodil Day Festival. Their generous support in part helps make this cherished community event possible, ensuring that families and visitors can continue to enjoy this annual spring celebration that began decades ago when Mrs. Reeves expanded the daffodil collection and welcomed local neighbors, friends, and passersby to visit the gardens. Don’t miss your chance to visit!

Reeves-Reed Arboretum is located at 165 Hobart Ave., Summit. For full event details and to register, visit reeves-reedarboretum.org. For more information call 908-273-8787, ext. 1010.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler