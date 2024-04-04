DAANJ Administrative Assistant of the Year award presented

CLARK, NJ — Geraldine Bonaccorso has been chosen by the executive board of the Directors of Athletics of New Jersey and the chairperson of the committee, Joe Piro, as the Administrative Assistant of the Year for Central Jersey.

This is a well-deserved honor that speaks of Bonaccorso’s ability, personality and dedication to the Clark School District and athletic community.

Gus Kalikas, athletic director of Arthur L. Johnson High School, had the following to say about Bonaccorso: “Behind any high functioning athletic department stands an effective administrative assistant willing to do the hard work that is needed for all of our student-athletes. Geraldine works tireless hours for our student-athletes and our athletic department and student-athletes are lucky to have such a dedicated employee working for them behind the scenes.”

Bonaccorso was honored at the DAANJ Annual Awards Banquet on Thursday, March 14.

Photo Courtesy of Gus Kalikas