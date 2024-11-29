CWC’s Home for the Holidays House Tour marks 75th anniversary

CRANFORD, NJ — Celebrating its Diamond Jubilee, the Cranford Woman’s Club has announced the Home for the Holidays House Tour, in its 35th year, with seven beautifully decorated historic homes, will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8, from noon to 4 p.m. This self-directed tour showcases homes lovingly adorned for the holidays, each offering a unique glimpse into Cranford’s rich architectural heritage.

Homeowners are thrilled to share their festive spaces, including Barbara Notarile, who said, “We are excited and honored to have our restored 1890 Farmer’s Greek Revival Victorian home included in this year’s Holiday Tour!”

Another homeowner, Lynn Torrico, added, “We are excited to share our early 1900s Victorian-style home, rich in Cranford history, decorated in a Winter Wonderland theme for the holidays.”

At each stop, knowledgeable volunteers will guide attendees, sharing historical insights and unique features of each property.

“As the Cranford Woman’s Club celebrates its 75th anniversary, and the 35th year of the Holiday House Tour,” said Kendall O’Brien, Home Tour co-chairperson and former club president, “this event is a vital fundraiser supporting scholarships, Cranford Family Care and our other philanthropic beneficiaries. We deeply appreciate our homeowners for helping us make this community event possible.”

Tickets, priced at $50, will be available online via Zeffy, the Cranford Woman’s Club Facebook page, now in stores – Augusta Mae, Hickory & Hill, Periwinkles, The Curious Heart and the Cranford Library. As a special bonus, the first 200 tickets sold will include a $5 gift card redeemable at select Cranford Downtown merchants and 11 Cranford restaurants will offer a 10% discount to ticket holders on the day of the tour.

Founded in 1949, the Cranford Woman’s Club is a volunteer organization deeply committed to giving back to the community. Last year, the club donated more than $35,000 in cash and goods to local causes, including scholarships for graduating Cranford seniors. The Holiday House Tour is the club’s largest annual fundraiser.

The Cranford Woman’s Club also hosts several major events, including Witches Night Out, Sip N Shop and the Leprechaun Lunch. The club’s philanthropic efforts focus on supporting Cranford-based organizations, such as Project Home, Cranford Family Care, the Cranford First Aid Squad and FLAG. The club meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the VFW on South Avenue, and all are welcome to attend.