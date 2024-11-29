Cub Scout Pack 145 helps local food pantry by ‘Scouting for Food’

CLARK, NJ — Clark Cub Scout Pack 145 continued its tradition of giving back to the community by hosting a successful food drive to benefit the Osceola Presbyterian Church food pantry in Clark.

As part of the nationwide Scouting for Food initiative, Scouts of Cub Pack 145 collected non-perishable food items to help families in need during the holiday season. For weeks, they diligently reached out to family, friends, and neighbors, requesting donations of canned goods, pasta, powdered milk, peanut butter, cereal, dried fruit and fruit juice.

This year’s food drive was a resounding success, with the pack collecting one of its largest donations ever. This generous contribution will significantly support the Osceola Presbyterian Church food pantry, which Pack 145 has been proud to partner with for several years.

Pack 145 extends its sincere gratitude to all participants in the food drive. The kindness and generosity of all who contributed will help ensure that families in need have access to essential food supplies during the holiday season and beyond.

Photo Courtesy of Mike Sedelmaier