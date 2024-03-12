Cruz honored as NJYS TOPSoccer Volunteer of the Year

CRANFORD, NJ — New Jersey Youth Soccer continues its celebration of the 2024 NJYS Awards presented by RWJBarnabas Health, officially recognizing Diane Cruz of Cranford Soccer Club as the NJYS TOPSoccer Volunteer of the Year.

TOPSoccer — The Outreach Program for Soccer — is a recreational sports program for children with intellectual, emotional and physical disabilities. Developed by US Youth Soccer, TOPSoccer provides an opportunity for those with diverse abilities to play the game in a structured environment that is safe, fun, supportive and inclusive.

“I am truly honored to be recognized as the NJYS TOPSoccer Volunteer of the Year,” Cruz said. “I want to thank NJYS, RWJBarnabas Health, Cranford Soccer Club and the Cranford community for all their support of this program. My goal when bringing TOPSoccer to our community was to create more inclusivity through soccer, but we have achieved so much more. This award is a celebration of the collective efforts of our community in fostering an environment where everyone, regardless of ability, experiences the joy of participation and belonging.”

Cruz has been an integral member of the Cranford Soccer Club Board for more than 10 years. She led efforts to bring TOPSoccer to Cranford and has run a very successful program. She was heavily involved in the program’s logistical implementation into the Cranford Soccer Club framework and she also obtained grants for the program, doing all of this work as a non-compensated volunteer. Since its launch, the focus of the program has been on the athlete experience, encouraging the development of social skills and teamwork while modeling perseverance and instilling confidence in the participants.

Her mission when starting TOPSoccer at Cranford Soccer Club was to provide a soccer experience for children with disabilities that was similar to what every athlete receives from the club. This included new equipment, paid professional trainers and full uniform kits with their names on them. Her thoughtful selection of athlete “Buddies” and coaches grouped by interest level and ability, as well as refereeing games herself, have all contributed to the success of the program. In her years as director of TOPSoccer at Cranford Soccer Club, Cruz has been to nearly all monthly board meetings to ensure that TOPSoccer was represented and had a “seat at the table.”

Soccer is a passion throughout the Cruz family and Diane has two children who play for Cranford Soccer Club, including one son who is both a player and certified referee. As a teacher for Cranford Public Schools, Cruz has always put the needs of others before her own and she is an established mentor of young children in the Cranford community.

In addition to a plaque to commemorate her achievement, Cruz was treated to a congratulatory video tribute from Skip Gilbert, CEO of US Youth Soccer, that was played on video screens for the awards dinner audience to enjoy. She also received a custom ball from SIGND displaying a QR code that provided access to her personalized video.

NJ Youth Soccer recently had its 2024 NJYS annual awards dinner presented by RWJBarnabas Health, where many players, coaches and guests of the soccer community were on hand at the Pines Manor in Edison. With more than 1,000 attendees, the event saw a capacity crowd for the annual celebration.

Photo Courtesy of Cos Lymperopoulos