Crockett named agent of the year

SUMMIT, NJ — Carrie-Ann Crockett was named “professional agent of the year” by The Professional Insurance Agents of New Jersey, during its annual conference in Atlantic City last month.

Crockett is personal lines manager and affluent and family office specialist for Schechner Lifson Corp. in Summit.

The Professional Agent of the Year award is given to a professional, independent agent who has demonstrated excellence and achievement in insurance marketing and service; has shown a personal commitment to professionalism; and has contributed to PIA and the community, according to a press release from Schechner Lifson Corp.

Early in her career, Crockett worked for Chubb Insurance Group. In 2006, she joined Schechner Lifson Corp. as the personal lines manager, successfully running the Personal Lines Department, as well as serving as account manager for the firm’s larger and more complicated personal lines accounts. Crockett served on the state board of IIABNJ from 2010 to 2014.

Schechner Lifson Corp. is a four-generation independent insurance agency founded in 1903.