Cranford’s 150th anniversary quilt dedication hosted

CRANFORD, NJ – A handmade quilt was dedicated on Thursday, March 14, commemorating Cranford’s 150th anniversary. Cranford was established March 14, 1871. Local organizations each contributed a handmade fabric square that was then assembled and quilted by Ellen Hess, a local resident and professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

“This is a gift to the town from these organizations,” said Jeffrey Pistol, member of the 150th Anniversary Committee.

The 150th anniversary quilt is the second in a pair of quilts commemorating Cranford, each hung on the rear wall of the Township Committee chambers in the Municipal Building. The first quilt was crafted to commemorate the 125th anniversary of Cranford.

“To know they’ll be here for years to come, it is a very exciting thing to look at. It’s a great thing we all take our history seriously in the town. It will give residents something to remember us by,” said Township Commissioner liaison to the 150th Anniversary Committee Paul Gallo.

“This tells the government what all these groups are doing, from the church, to the police and fire departments, and the seniors, there is a lot happening on this quilt. This is Cranford … These are the people who made this town what it is,” said Loretta Smith, 150th Anniversary Committee member.

You can watch the full video presentation on Cranford TV-35.

Photos Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz