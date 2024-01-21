Voters to decide construction question in Cranford

CRANFORD, NJ — When Cranford voters go to the polls on Tuesday, Jan. 23, for a special school election, they will vote on a construction proposal.

Statewide, the New Jersey School Boards Association has only learned of one district, Cranford, having a construction question on the ballot on that date.

According to the Educational Facilities and Construction and Financing Act of 2000, the state will fund at least 40% of eligible school construction costs through annual debt service aid.

State law permits school districts to place construction bond issues on the ballot on any of four special school election dates:

• the fourth Tuesday in January;

• the second Tuesday in March;

• the last Tuesday in September, or

• the second Tuesday in December.

In addition, a school board may place construction proposals on the ballot during its annual school election, which takes place either at the November general election or on the third Tuesday of April in a small number of districts.

The construction proposal follows:

The board of education is seeking authorization to (a) to undertake the construction of an addition and various renovations, improvements and upgrades at Bloomingdale Avenue School, Brookside Place School, Hillside Avenue School and Walnut Avenue School, including acquisition and installation of fixtures, furniture, equipment and any site work; (b) to undertake various renovations, improvements and upgrades at Lincoln School, Livingston Avenue School, Orange Avenue School, and Cranford High School, including acquisition and installation of fixtures, furniture, equipment and any site work; (c) to appropriate $75,031,992 for such improvements; and (d) to issue bonds in an amount not to exceed $75,031,992.

The final eligible costs for the projects approved by the commissioner of education are $57,777,466 — consisting of $2,978,012 for Bloomingdale Avenue School, $3,021,132 for Brookside Place School, $10,487,528 for Hillside School, $2,717,860 for Walnut Avenue School, $3,875,898 for Lincoln School, $5,210,248 for Livingston Avenue School, $9,804,977 for Orange Avenue School and $19,681,811 for Cranford High School. The projects include $1,438,670 — consisting of $77,337 for Bloomingdale Avenue School, $1,331,333 for Brookside Place School, $0 for Hillside School, $30,000 for Walnut Avenue School, $0 for Lincoln School, $0 for Livingston Avenue School, $0 for Orange Avenue School and $0 for Cranford High School — for school facility construction elements in addition to the facilities efficiency standards developed by the commissioner of education or not otherwise eligible for state support pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:7G-5(g). The state debt service aid percentage will equal 40% of the annual debt service due with respect to the final eligible costs of the projects.

Total bonding amount proposed: $75,031,992

State funding: $23,110,986.40

Historical information on school construction proposals in New Jersey is available on the NJSBA website.