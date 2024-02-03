Voters approve bond referendum to fund Cranford Public Schools upgrades

CRANFORD, NJ — Voters have approved the bond referendum for Cranford Public Schools, according to preliminary election results.

Cranford voters approved a $75,031,992 construction proposal when they went to the polls on Tuesday, Jan. 23, according to unofficial election results.

The New Jersey School Boards Association did not learn of any other districts with a construction question on the ballot.

According to the Educational Facilities and Construction and Financing Act of 2000, the state will fund at least 40% of eligible school construction costs through annual debt service aid.

On its website, the district announced, “Unofficial results indicate that voters have approved the referendum for Cranford Public Schools. We appreciate the community’s support and are excited to begin these upgrades.”

The tally as of Tuesday night, Jan. 24, included 2,928 votes in favor and 2,138 opposed. The totals will be updated over the next few days as officials count mail-in ballots that were postmarked by the election date and verify provisional ballots.

“On behalf of our district administration and the Board of Education, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to community members for taking the time to learn about this proposal and voting,” said Superintendent Scott Rubin. “These upgrades will touch every school in the district and maintain Cranford’s high standards in education.”

With voter approval, Cranford Public Schools can now pay for the projects through $75 million in bond funding. State aid that is only available with an approved referendum will contribute $19.6 million toward the cost.

The state funds will help offset the local share for taxpayers. The owner of a home assessed at Cranford Township’s average of $185,824 can expect to pay an estimated $34 per month in school debt taxes.

Upgrades included in this referendum:

• Space to house tuition-free, full-day kindergarten classes for all

• 16 new kindergarten classrooms with restrooms at Brookside Place, Bloomingdale Avenue, Walnut Avenue, and Hillside Avenue Schools;

• Currently, the district can only accommodate three full-day classes, awarded through a lottery system; and

• Second Vote will take place in November 2025, General Election, to make room in the annual budget for staffing and operational costs for full-day kindergarten.

Updated spaces to meet today’s standards

• Updated science labs;

• Modernized multimedia centers;

• Technology upgrades;

• Renovated performing arts spaces; and

• Renovated classrooms including culinary arts, eSports and more.

Facility upgrades for efficiency, comfort

• Install air conditioning in large common spaces;

• Upgrade electrical services to meet future technical and HVAC demands;

• Improve accessibility; and

• Districtwide repairs to infrastructure.

Cranford Public Schools will now take the next steps. Our professional consultants will begin by selling the bonds at the most favorable rates. Architects and engineers will prepare project specifications for the bidding process. Contracts will be awarded to the lowest qualified bidders, per state regulations. The district will keep the community updated on this process.

Following is the construction proposal.

The Cranford Board of Education sought authorization to (a) to undertake the construction of an addition and various renovations, improvements and upgrades at Bloomingdale Avenue School, Brookside Place School, Hillside Avenue School and Walnut Avenue School, including acquisition and installation of fixtures, furniture, equipment and any site work; (b) to undertake various renovations, improvements and upgrades at Lincoln School, Livingston Avenue School, Orange Avenue School, and Cranford High School, including acquisition and installation of fixtures, furniture, equipment and any site work; (c) to appropriate $75,031,992 for such improvements; and (d) to issue bonds in an amount not to exceed $75,031,992.

The final eligible costs for the projects approved by the commissioner of education are $57,777,466 (consisting of $2,978,012 for Bloomingdale Avenue School, $3,021,132 for Brookside Place School, $10,487,528 for Hillside School, $2,717,860 for Walnut Avenue School, $3,875,898 for Lincoln School, $5,210,248 for Livingston Avenue School, $9,804,977 for Orange Avenue School and $19,681,811 for Cranford High School). The projects include $1,438,670 (consisting of $77,337 for Bloomingdale Avenue School, $1,331,333 for Brookside Place School, $0 for Hillside School, $30,000 for Walnut Avenue School, $0 for Lincoln School, $0 for Livingston Avenue School, $0 for Orange Avenue School and $0 for Cranford High School) for school facility construction elements in addition to the facilities efficiency standards developed by the commissioner of education or not otherwise eligible for state support pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:7G-5(g). The state debt service aid percentage will equal 40% of the annual debt service due with respect to the final eligible costs of the projects.

Total bonding amount approved: $75,031,992

State funding: $23,110,986.40.