Union County College launches calendar in support of Domestic Violence Awareness

CRANFORD, NJ — Union County College hosted a reveal event for the Real Men of Union County College calendar on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The event was co-sponsored by the Dean of Students Office and the Union County College Foundation Women 100 Project.

The college’s dean of students, Takeem Dean, introduced the calendar as a way to highlight how men, particularly the men of Union County College, can bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence and support survivors. The calendar features 12 male students and employees of the college, with inspiring quotes on the issue of domestic violence. Each man featured in the calendar is supporting women and taking a stand against domestic violence.

The calendars are free to students. Others can purchase them for $20 from the Dean of Students Office. The funds raised will benefit the college’s Social Work Services department for programming related to domestic violence and sexual assault.

“While this is an issue that disproportionately impacts women, because over 90 percent of perpetrators of domestic violence are men, we must be a part of the solution. As such, I am proud to be a part of this calendar. At Union, we strive to provide a safe and inclusive environment,” stated Vice President of Student Development Demond T. Hargrove. Hargrove’s division includes the Dean of Students Office and Social Work Services.

Presenting at the calendar-reveal event was guest speaker Lisa Poris, director of the Family Justice Center for the YWCA of Union County. Poris shared that the highest rates of intimate partner violence exist for women between the ages of 18-24, which includes a significant portion of college-aged students. “Twenty-eight percent of people sitting in a classroom have experienced domestic violence in their lifetime,” she said.

Photo Courtesy of Jaime M. Segal