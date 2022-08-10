Union County College celebrates the Class of 2022 at spring commencement

CRANFORD, NJ — Union County College hosted its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2022, more than 500 graduates, on Wednesday, May 25, at the college’s Cranford campus. Two ceremonies, both led by UCC President Margaret M. McMenamin, honored the graduates. This was the first in-person graduation since January 2020 and the first on-campus graduation in over a decade.

Union County College board of trustees Chairperson Victor M. Richel welcomed the graduates and their families on behalf of the college’s boards. Each ceremony featured a speaker from the graduating class. Luana Rampelotti, of Hillside, who plans to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, gave remarks at the first ceremony, and Jacob Ashton, of Winfield Park, who plans to attend Columbia University, spoke at the second.

Several students were recognized for their academic and extracurricular achievements. The Post-Day Memorial Award was created more than 50 years ago in memory of two Union County College students who were killed in a car accident while driving to their graduation. This award is given to students that exemplify the college’s ideals of scholarship, leadership and service. At the first ceremony, the Post-Day Memorial Award was presented to Mark Farag of Elizabeth and George Stephens of Kenilworth. At the second ceremony, the Post-Day Memorial Award was presented to Sophia Morales of Linden and Alexander Hall of Scotch Plains.

The Alumni Award was presented to the graduating student with the highest grade-point average. Hazel Nderitu of Elizabeth received the Alumni Award with a 4.0 GPA.

