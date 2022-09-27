Union College’s business program is named No. 1 in national ranking

CRANFORD, NJ — As economic times remain uncertain, college students are seeking an education that benefits them financially, as well as academically. Associate degree business students who graduate from Union College receive a degree ranked No. 1 by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.

This report ranks Union’s as the No. 1 business program for associate degree holders based on economic value. More than 5,500 business programs were evaluated using data from the U.S. Department of Education College Scorecard 2022. Union’s program tied for the No. 1 spot — these graduates have the highest annual earnings net of debt payments two years after graduating with an associate degree.

“This outcome is a direct reflection of the faculty and staff commitment to our mission of transforming our community, one student at a time,” said Union College board of trustees Chairperson Victor M. Richel, who has a degree in economics from Villanova, with additional certifications from both Columbia University and the Harvard Business School. “As a former banking and utility executive, I am confident that Union College’s business programs are first rate.”

Union maintains a flat-rate tuition for full-time students, as a student success and equity initiative. Moreover, Union has not increased tuition for students in three years. Because of this, the business students are set up for success from the moment they enroll.

Business students are encouraged to use the Bloomberg Terminals in Union’s Bloomberg Business Center, which serves as a critical destination to support student learning, engagement and career preparedness. Students utilize Bloomberg Terminals to review and analyze economic data, trends and financial data, and build investment portfolios.

Union’s business students also receive an education outside the classroom. Several students who participate in Project Achievement, a student success initiative focused on supporting black males, visited the Bank of New York Mellon. During the visit, senior executives from the company spoke to the students and offered words of wisdom.

“Union’s focus on academic excellence, career readiness and helping students experience a sense of belongingness is what sets us apart from other colleges,” said Union’s president, Margaret M. McMenamin. “Students may enter the workforce after completing their degree or continue onto a four-year school.”

Union College offers several business-related programs, including Blockchain Technology, Business Marketing, Public Administration, Sports Management and Supply Chain Management. For more information, visit ucc.edu/campus-life/academicmaps/business-programs/.

Photo Courtesy of Maggie Ortuso