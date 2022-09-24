Union College receives grant to support growing Hispanic population at the college

CRANFORD, NJ — Union College of Union County is one of 12 institutions to receive a grant from Bank of America to elevate and accelerate the path for Hispanic students in targeted health care programs.

The two-year, $220,000 grant will support Hispanic/Latino students pursuing careers in health care through the Progresando Initiative, a collaboration between the Bank of America and education firm EAB. The program was created to help Hispanic/Latino students achieve upward economic mobility through careers in health care, while also helping to increase representation and address the shortage of culturally sensitive, Spanish-speaking health care providers.

As part of the initiative, EAB will provide research, technology, marketing and advisory services to the participating institutions. Throughout the next two years, the initiative is projected to help more than 6,200 Hispanic/Latino students nationwide commit to health care–related programs.

The Progresando Initiative at Union aims to increase retention, course completion rates and licensure pass rates for the Hispanic students in targeted health care programs such as nursing, physical therapist assistant and social services. Progresando supports Union College’s growing Hispanic population and the college’s continued commitment to advancing nontraditional students toward high-demand careers. While nearly 40 percent of all Union College students are Hispanic, only 27 percent of students enrolled in the targeted health care programs are Hispanic. Moreover, despite high proportions of Hispanic residents within Union County and enrolled at the college, Hispanics represent approximately 20 percent of the county’s health care workforce. The initiative will provide these students with space to collaborate, resources, and access to support networks that promote academic and career success. The initiative will focus on providing students with the following:

• Intensive cohort-based tutoring and test preparation.

• Emergency financial assistance in the form of stipends.

• A bilingual student services specialist who will serve as an adviser and mentor.

• Cultural events and activities at the Union campuses.

“At Union, we are proud to be a federally designated Hispanic-serving institution based on our enrollment of Hispanic students. Almost half of our students are Hispanic,” states Union College President Margaret M. McMenamin. “This is a valuable opportunity to help a large, underserved group in our community, specifically in the health care field, a field more necessary than ever. This will be a successful partnership and of great value to our community.”

“By focusing on high-demand programs in the health care sector, Progresando helps create a pathway for Union County’s Hispanic student population toward fulfilling careers,” said Alberto Garofalo, president of Bank of America New Jersey. “Demand for health care services will only increase in the years ahead, and, through this program, we are able to help Hispanic students be part of the solution and create brighter futures for themselves and future generations.”

For information about Progresando eligibility, contact Elizabeth Ramos, dean of the Elizabeth campus and the Institute for Intensive English, at ramos@ucc.edu.

Photo Courtesy of Maggie Ortuso