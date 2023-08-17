Union College of Union County hosts inaugural Business Pitch Competition

CRANFORD, NJ — Union College of Union County hosted its first Business Pitch Competition at the college’s Cranford campus. More than 20 Union students submitted a business proposal for the competition, with 11 accepted to enter the main competition and pitch to the five judges.

All Union students were welcomed to participate in the Pitch Competition. To qualify, students were required to attend workshops across an eight-week period. Students who attended at least 75% of the workshops received a stipend and a laptop.

After students submitted proposals, a panel of faculty and academic specialists at Union reviewed the submissions and decided who would move on in the Pitch Competition. Eleven students were selected and pitched to the panel of five judges who work in the business industry. The judges included: Denise Fernandes, director of Women Economic Forum for New Jersey 2023 and a member of White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics; Andrew Hurdle, senior product portfolio manager at Ansell Healthcare; Muhammad Khan, principal examiner with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority; F. Jim Della Sala, senior vice president for Investors Bank and Union County College Foundation Board member; and Rory Wilson, executive relationship manager at Discover. Judging criteria included the pitch’s economic potential, clear description and explanation of the business idea, the potential to attract investors, and more.

Nicholas Mont came out on top, winning first-place and a $6,000 prize to advance his business concept. Mont’s winning pitch addressed the issue of food waste. His proposal was to dehydrate unused food to feed those in need with highly nutritious food. The slogan for his concept was, “dehydrated food is healthy, delicious and a sustainable solution to end world hunger.” Union’s Bloomberg Business Club President Anais Santacruz earned a second-place finish and received $4,000 for her idea of FleaCycle, which focused on recycled fashion. Tyler Farrar earned a third-place finish and received $2,000 for his pitch to empower and financially educate youth worldwide with his concept of “money on the way.” Funding for this opportunity was provided by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund grant: Opportunity Meets Innovation Challenge, which cultivates innovation, research and talent.

“We are proud of these creative students who took the time to develop their business ideas. We are also grateful to receive an OMIC grant to further our student’s entrepreneurial dreams. Giving our students the opportunity to develop their businesses and receive feedback from real working professionals is something they can take with them as they continue to pursue their goals,” stated Union’s president, Margaret M. McMenamin.

The Pitch Competition was spearheaded by Donovan Smalls, Union’s director of the Business Center. The Business Center, which features Bloomberg Terminals, benefits students majoring in business, business management, business marketing, accounting, supply chain management, blockchain, esports, sport management and hotel, restaurant and tourism management.

Photo Courtesy of Margaret M. Ortuso