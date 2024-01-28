Union College of New Jersey’s board welcomes new member

CRANFORD, NJ — Union College of New Jersey’s Board of Governors swore in five new members this past fall, including Mr. F. Jim Della Sala, of Summit. At a joint meeting of the college’s Board of Trustees and Board of Governors, Board of Trustees Chairperson Victor M. Richel welcomed the new members to the meeting and initiated their swearing in.

Della Sala, who is head of Strategy and Business for Wilmington Trust, is also a member of the college’s Foundation Board and serves as its treasurer. Della Sala has more than 35 years of banking experience with knowledge of global corporate trust, entity management and hedge fund administration. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business information systems from California State University – Los Angeles. Given his extensive finance expertise, Della Sala will serve on the board’s Audit and Budget and Finance Committees.

“This was an exciting fall for the college’s boards, as we welcomed five strong new members. Jim’s vast financial and banking expertise is a welcome addition to the board. As a community college graduate himself, Jim can relate to the experience of UCNJ students which is also extremely valuable as a Board member acting in the best interest of our students,” Richel said.

Photo Courtesy of Margaret M. Ortuso