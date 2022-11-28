Union College celebrates Founder’s Day with name change celebration

CRANFORD, NJ — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Union College of Union County community celebrated the 89th Founder’s Day at the college’s Cranford campus, complete with a name change celebration and a new logo reveal. Established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933, the college was then known as Union County Junior College. Effective July 1, the college changed its name from Union County College to Union College of Union County.

Union’s president, Margaret M. McMenamin, welcomed attendees, and Union’s vice president of student development, Demond T. Hargrove, was the master of ceremonies.

Attendees included Union College board of trustees Chairperson Victor M. Richel; board of governors Chairperson Mary M. Zimmermann ’01; trustee Daryl Palmieri; board of governors members Melinda Ayala ’11, Nancy J. Benz ’73, Ryan J. Greco ’97, and Francis Raudelunas; foundation board Chairperson Maksim Sheyn ’01; New Jersey Deputy Secretary of Higher Education Kathleen Nestor Comanto; Union County Commissioners Lourdes M. Leon and Alexander Mirabella; Plainfield Mayor Adrian O. Mapp ’86 and Cranford Mayor Kathleen Miller Prunty; representatives from the offices of U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., Assemblyman Reginald Atkins, Assemblywoman Linda S. Carter, and Assemblywoman Michele Matsikoudis; and Superintendent of the Westfield Public Schools Raymond A. González, acting Superintendent of Plainfield Public Schools Rashon K. Hasan, Superintendent of the Union County Vocational-Technical Schools in Scotch Plains Gwen Ryan and Superintendent of Cranford Public Schools Scott Rubin.

The event included a sparkling cider toast before the logo reveal. Union’s new logo incorporates the school’s traditional red and white, in addition to a new, darker red to complete the design. The logo features a flame, for Union’s seal, “Fiat Lux,” in the shape of the letter “U,” representing Union. Following the formal event, attendees were invited to sign a commemorative banner, get a free T-shirt with the new logo and enjoy a cupcake, while a DJ, a Union ’15 alum, kept the crowd entertained.

“This is an exciting time at the college. We are delighted to be celebrating 89 years of positive economic and social impact on our diverse community, resuming the use of a former name and the launch of our new logo. However, regardless of the name or logo, we will continue our mission to transform our community, one student at a time,” said McMenamin.

Photo Courtesy of Maggie Ortuso