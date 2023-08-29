Union board member named a New Jersey Irish American Leader

CRANFORD, NJ — Union College of Union County has announced that Board of Governors member and Union alumnus from the Class of 1995 Brian Campbell, of Berkeley Heights, has been named a 2023 New Jersey Irish American Leader by Insider NJ.

Campbell grew up in Cranford and, along with all six of his siblings and his father, attended UCUC and graduated with his associate degree. He went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration, both from Rutgers University. Campbell currently serves as Vice President of Investor Relations at Wiley, based in Hoboken.

The Insider NJ listing of 2023 Irish American Leaders acknowledges the accomplishments and contributions of New Jersey’s Irish Americans.

“We are proud of the recognition of our exemplary board member, Brian Campbell, by Insider NJ. Brian is a diligent and thoughtful member of our Boards. He’s active and engaged and he brings with him the valuable perspective as a former Union student. We’ve benefited much from his finance expertise. He’s an asset to our Board and our community,” said UCUC Board of Trustees Chairperson Victor M. Richel.

