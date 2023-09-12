UCUC golfer competes at nationals and achieves All-American status

CRANFORD — Union College of Union County golfer Patrick Murray finished 18th in the nation, earning All-American honors, at the National Junior Athletic Association Division III National Golf Championship. The golf tournament was held in June in Chautauqua, N.Y.

As Murray swung through the competition, he earned an impressive score of 309 during the combined four-day tournament. Murray’s finish was the second best ever for Union at a national tournament. Murray’s academic performance was on par with his scoring; he earned a 4.0 grade-point average in the spring 2023 semester and was recognized as an All-American honor student at the conclusion of nationals. Murray is a well-rounded student, serving as a peer tutor in Union’s Academic Learning Center and as co-president of the Student Athlete Advisory Council.

“We are proud of Patrick’s performance at this year’s national championship. We look forward to seeing him compete for Union again as he received a return bid to nationals next year. This is a fantastic achievement for Patrick, under the leadership of our golf coach, professor Marc Postiglione,” said Union President Margaret M. McMenamin.

Photo Courtesy of Margaret Ortuso