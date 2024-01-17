UCNJ’s Board of Governors welcomes new member

CRANFORD, NJ — The UCNJ Union College of Union County Board of Governors swore in five new members this fall, including Deborah Enix-Ross of Westfield. At a joint meeting of the College’s Board of Trustees and Board of Governors, Board of Trustees Chairperson Victor M. Richel welcomed the new members to the meeting and initiated their swearing in.

Enix-Ross is senior advisor to the International Dispute Resolution Group at the law firm Debevoise & Plimpton in its New York City office. She also has the distinction of being the immediate past president of the American Bar Association 2023-2024. Enix-Ross is also a member of the College’s Foundation Board, serves as its vice chairperson and is one of three women who established the foundation’s Close the Gap Campaign, which provides support to UCNJ’s black students to help close the achievement gap. Through the course of eight years, the campaign has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. Enix-Ross earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Miami and a juris doctor degree from the University of Miami School of Law. She also has a diploma in comparative law from the Parker School of Foreign and Comparative Law of Columbia University and a certificate in international law from the London School of Economics.

“Deborah will bring her wealth of knowledge and expertise to the college’s board and I am thankful that she is a part of this strong class of new members to the college’s board. She is a leader in her community who cares for others and gives generously of her time, and we at the College are fortunate to benefit from her membership on the board,” Richel said.

Photo Courtesy of Maggie Ortuso