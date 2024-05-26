UCNJ celebrates more than 700 graduates at spring commencement

CRANFORD, NJ — Union College of Union County, NJ hosted its spring commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday, May 15, at the college’s Cranford Campus. There were two ceremonies to accommodate more than 700 graduates and their families. UCNJ President Margaret M. McMenamin presided over the commencement ceremonies.

The ceremonies included the conferral of associate’s degrees in science, arts, applied science, certificates and certificates of achievement and a presentation of the Alumni Prize and the Post-Day Memorial Award. These special recognitions highlighted graduates who demonstrated academic excellence, leadership and involvement in extracurricular activities. The UCNJ celebrations included presentation of awards and the traditional address to the graduating class.

In the morning ceremony, the Alumni Prize was presented to Juan Vasquez, a computer science major from Elizabeth. The Post-Day Memorial Award was presented to Nicole Resende, an engineering major from Union, and Myrvens Sylvestre, a computer science major from Roselle. The ceremonies included a student speaker to represent the graduating class. The student speaker for the first ceremony was Precious Opaola, a social services major from Linden. She is a Kaplan Leadership program scholar who will attend Princeton University in the fall.

In the afternoon ceremony, the Alumni Prize was presented to Damari Bernia, a business major from Elizabeth. The Post-Day Memorial Award was presented to Sophia Argenziano, an English major from Clark, and Michaela Fajardo, a psychology major from Elizabeth. The student speaker for the second ceremony was Fajardo. She was named to the New Jersey All-State Academic Team and is finalizing her transfer plans.

“At UCNJ, we are transforming our community, one student at a time. I am proud of our graduates and excited to witness the positive impact they will make in their communities and beyond,” McMenamin said.

UCNJ is a public, comprehensive community college that provides quality, affordable, accessible educational programs to the greater Union County region. It is the first of New Jersey’s 18 two-year colleges, serving both career-minded and transfer-oriented students since 1933. The College offers a wide variety of academic and extracurricular activities. UCNJ provides many experiential learning opportunities such as access to a Bloomberg Business Center, Innovation Center and Student Research hub. Additionally, students at UCNJ attend one of the top 20 community colleges in the country for 2025 as designated by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. To learn more, visit www.ucc.edu.

Photo Courtesy of Margaret M. Ortuso